EZRA LEVANT | Rebel News on track for one billion views as independent media surges

About this Episode

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show: With record-breaking audience numbers and strong polling among Canadians, Rebel News is on track for its biggest year ever while Ottawa pushes forward with new online censorship and ID laws. Plus, Keith Wilson joins us to discuss B.C.’s new deal with Ottawa, the future of West Coast pipelines, and what it means for Canada’s energy sector.

It is now halfway through 2026, and the latest viewership figures are in. Rebel News has shattered expectations with 496 million views and impressions in just the first six months of the year. That already surpasses the entire 2025 total of 433 million. No government subsidies, no corporate advertising blitz, just citizen journalists delivering a message the establishment cannot drown out.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.