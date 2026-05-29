EZRA LEVANT | Recession grips Canada under Carney — while the Alberta energy sector pushes ahead

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Statistics Canada says that Mark Carney has led Canada into a recession. Meanwhile, good news for Alberta's economy is on the horizon.

Canada is officially in a recession. That means the economy has shrunk for two consecutive quarters (six months). GDP is shrinking.

The regime media are calling it a “technical recession,” as if that somehow makes it better — or not a real recession. That’s not surprising, given that it’s never a real recession for the CBC; they’ll receive more money this year than ever before in history, courtesy of the “private sector” media bailout.

In reality, Canada has been in a recession for years on an individual basis. GDP per capita has been falling since 2022. That’s one of the reasons Trudeau — and then Carney — went wild with immigration. By bringing in millions of people, the total size of the economic pie got a bit bigger, even though each of us got a smaller slice.

But now we’re in a real recession on a total GDP basis. It’s so bad that even mass immigration can’t hide it anymore.

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