Ezra Levant reports from the UK as residents head to the polls for momentous General Election

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the ground in the United Kingdom as residents cast their votes today in the country's General Election.

The ruling Conservatives under current PM Rishi Sunak have seen their support dwindle as the Labour Party appears set to take power according to recent polling.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been re-igniting populist support and is looking to take over as the predominant right-wing party in the UK after years of inept governance from the Conservatives.

I’ve landed in the UK to cover today’s momentous elections. Will Nigel Farage’s @reformparty_uk break through? Will Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives-in-name-only be pulverized? I’ll keep you posted here and at https://t.co/wtG53Oijby pic.twitter.com/Hm70t0aVfg — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

Speaking about Farage, Levant said, "I am riveted by what's going on with Nigel Farage. I don't know if you know Nigel Farage, he was the leader of the UKIP party that got the UK out of the European Union."

"He's a charismatic, humorous guy who is now leading a new party called the Reform UK And it looks like he might do in the UK what the Reform Party did in Canada, drive a stake through the heart of the old, tired Conservative Party."

Nigel Farage’s @reformparty_uk might win 20% of the UK vote today, but only get 2% of the seats. Still, it’s necessary to destroy the fake “Conservative” party. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/x5Tvqu0BW2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

Commenting further on the Reform UK party's platform, Levant said, "It's amazing. It's against mass immigration. It's against net-zero environmental craziness, and most of all, it's against political correctness."

"The regime media hates him. And the fake Conservatives who have been in power for 14 years hate him too," he added.

Top o’ the morning to ya, guv!



I’m in the UK for their election today — where an anti-immigration, anti-Net Zero party has taken the election by storm! Follow along on Twitter and https://t.co/wtG53Oijby! pic.twitter.com/pIeNARSNWo — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

Speaking about the potential results of the election, Levant said, "What will happen tonight? Will Nigel Farage himself break through and win a seat? Will the Labour have a supermajority? Will the Tories be smashed into powder? I don't know, but I'm here to find out."