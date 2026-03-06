EZRA LEVANT: Five stories that explain Canada in 2026

Ezra Levant
  |   March 06, 2026

About this Episode

Five small news stories — from court rulings to immigration policy — paint a bleak picture of Canada in 2026. No wonder Albertans are asking whether they should stay.

GUEST: Middle East expert Dr. Daniel Pipes joins the show to discuss Iran and the global implications of the regime’s ambitions.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.