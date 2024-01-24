Canada's Trans Madness hysteria proves the inmates now run the asylum

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Guest Host David Menzies nose dives into another edition of Canada's Trans Madness.

From Oakville shop teacher Busty Lemieux and his outlandish Z-cup breasts to male rugby player Ash Davis, there is no shortage of mediocre men pretending to be women. While their antics may illicit laughter at the sheer obscenity of it all, their mockery of women has left our sisters reeling amid efforts to protect their spaces from men.

What started off as a rare sighting has manifested into a regular occurrence in Canada. When it comes to our radical trans-activists, trust me: madness abounds.

Case in point: Nicholas Cepeda, a 50-year-old biological male and avid swimmer, who frequently cosplays as a 13-year-old girl.

Not only must we contend with the fact he is 'gender fluid,' Cepeda appears to take pride in identifying as a teenager. Even worse, he invades the most intimate of female spaces without shame having exposed himself to teenage girls in a woman-only change room.

From Cepeda, to Busty Lemieux and Ash Davis, their antics have garnered international attention and disgraced Canada. Adding insult to injury, our legacy media appear content with turning a blind eye to their transgressions.

O' Canada, how far thee have fallen.

In varying degrees, these men continue to dominate female spaces without fear of consequence — all with the tacit approval of the woke wimps and so-called feminists in charge of our institutions. It's truly baffling how far we have devolved to celebrate mental illness at the expense of genuine achievement.

Team Canada powerlifter and rising star April Hutchinson had her hopes dashed after receiving a two-year suspension from the Canadian Powerlifting Union. She raised concerns about men dominating women's sports and called out their poor conduct against women.

Though her suspension has since been cut in half, her public appeal against 'transanity' has fallen on deaf ears. But a win is a win, no matter how small.