The World Economic Forum says you should get used to being unhappy

One of the most famous lines in the U.S. Declaration of Independence was in the preamble.

I’m a Canadian and so are most viewers of this show, but I know you know it:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

That last part — the pursuit of Happiness. That’s a positive right — you’re allowed to go out there and find your own path to pursue happiness. That’s incredible, actually. Imagine putting that in your declaration of independence.

You have the right to be happy; and that’s because you were meant to be happy — or more precisely, to pursue happiness.

We don’t have that in our nation’s primary documents. But our constitution includes the words “lumber, wood chips, sawdust”. So take that, you happiness-pursuing Americans. Does your constitution talk about sawdust?

Well, the U.S. Constitution is falling out of favour with the masters of the universe.

This story today is crazy — the World Economic Forum, that’s the globalist lobby group based in Davos, Switzerland, they’re literally campaigning against happiness now.

Fear, anger and sadness are natural emotions - and we should embrace them too.



Learn more about mental health and how to help: https://t.co/2y7Snxs0rR pic.twitter.com/sOaRD9FUKv — World Economic Forum (@wef) October 24, 2021

Embrace fear. Embrace anger and sadness.

The U.S. Declaration of Independence promised you the right to pursue happiness. The globalists in 2021 are telling you to embrace fear, anger and sadness. And eat bugs. And own nothing.

They’ve even invented a new word — toxic positivity.

And here’s the Washington Post:

Opinion: Don’t rant about short-staffed stores and supply chain woes. Try to lower expectations. https://t.co/3CLpV5HXbG — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 19, 2021

Hey guys. Your whole life you lived a life of plenty, going to a grocer store with full shelves?

Lower your expectations. Expect less, and expect to pay more for it. You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy. Happy people are toxic. You heard the WEF.

It’s the new talking point for Joe Biden’s spokesman. Here she is on gas prices:

Jen Psaki tells Americans to lower their expectations on Biden lowering gas prices.pic.twitter.com/nrVPSb470i — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 22, 2021

So much for Build Back Better — that implies happiness, improvement, growth, success, prosperity.

They’ve sort of abandoned that now. Now it’s endless depression, recession, unhappiness, masks and endless vaccines, inflation, high gas prices.

Get used to being sad and depressed.

That’s the new happy. Haven’t you heard?

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa on Twitter) on her LetUsDance.ca petition and her coverage of the most recent weekend protests in Quebec.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!