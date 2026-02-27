EZRA LEVANT | Alberta independence is coming — and Eastern Canada has no idea

About this Episode

Albertans are asking a simple question: Why is Ottawa working against us?

As Rebel News continues its Alberta Independence Tour — with Sheila Gunn Reid, Corey Morgan and Tamara Lich — one thing becomes obvious at every stop: something is building out here.

The elites in Ottawa and Toronto don’t see it coming.

They didn’t see the trucker convoy coming either.

Premier Danielle Smith has said it will focus primarily on immigration policy and on strengthening Alberta’s constitutional and fiscal position within a united Canada.

But anyone paying attention knows that’s not the whole story.

The question isn’t just immigration.

The question is control. Control over oil and gas development. Control over taxation. Control over whether Alberta must kneel before federal “major projects offices,” carbon schemes and World Economic Forum-style climate central planning.

Albertans aren't just talking about “post-national states.” They talk about pipelines that were blocked. Projects that were cancelled. Billions siphoned off to the east while they’re told to apologize for producing the energy that powers the country.

Listen to exclusive Highlights from our Calgary Independence Tour event featuring Sheila Gunn Reid, Corey Morgan and Tamara Lich.

