EZRA LEVANT | Have you ever read a Canadian treaty? It might surprise you. Let’s do it together

About this Episode

Everyone has an opinion about Indigenous treaties in Canada — especially when it comes to land ownership, “Indigenous title,” sentencing claims, or whether Alberta could ever separate from Canada.

But very few people have actually read the treaties.

On tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, the focus is on the text itself. Instead of slogans or second-hand interpretations, the document is opened and read aloud.

GUEST: Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie speaks with Ezra after returning from one of the most dangerous reporting missions the outlet has undertaken in years.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.