EZRA LEVANT | Should anyone be in charge of deciding which news sources are “legitimate”?

About this Episode

Marc Miller is a Mark Carney Liberal cabinet minister — and a holdover from Justin Trudeau’s government. In fact, most of Carney’s cabinet is. From Mélanie Joly to François-Philippe Champagne to Anita Anand, the same names keep reappearing. It's difficult to take seriously claims that this is a “new” government in any meaningful sense, or slogans like “Canada is back,” when the same people have been running the country for nearly a decade.

Miller recently testified before a parliamentary committee and was questioned by Conservative MP Rachael Thomas about “social cohesion.” The question was straightforward and reasonable. In other countries, “social cohesion” has become a euphemism for enforced silence: in China, obedience; in the United Kingdom, avoiding discussion of politically inconvenient crimes for fear of being labelled Islamophobic. What, exactly, does it mean in Canada?

Miller’s answer did little to clarify matters. He warned of “intense disinformation” and claimed social cohesion is weakened when “falsities are propagated through media sources both legitimate and illegitimate.”

That raises an obvious question: who decides which media sources are “illegitimate”?

Canadians were recently told, incorrectly and repeatedly, that a mass murderer was female — even described as “a female in a dress” in emergency alerts. This misinformation was amplified by police, politicians, and much of the mainstream media, including the CBC. The state broadcaster went so far as to emphasize pronouns and refer to the killer by first name, as though discussing a personal acquaintance.

Was that disinformation? Or, in Marc Miller’s framework, was it “social cohesion” — the deliberate suppression of uncomfortable facts in the name of public calm?

With new censorship laws now advancing, there is every reason to believe the same logic will be extended further. Independent media coverage of the recent transgender mass murder will almost certainly be cited as justification for additional controls on speech and journalism.

GUEST: Keean Bexte on the Tumbler Ridge Trans Shooter

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.