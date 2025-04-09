Ezra Levant speaks on the U.K.'s eroding freedoms, Tommy Robinson's plight, and more on Timcast

British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson is currently in solitary confinement after publishing a video on X that a judge ordered him not to.

Appearing on Timcast IRL on Monday evening, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed Tommy Robinson's ongoing legal battle and why increasing censorship in the U.K. should serve as a warning for Canada and the U.S.

Robinson is currently serving out a nine-month sentence in solitary confinement in the U.K.'s notorious HMP Woodhill prison.

The journalist and activist was sentenced after publishing a documentary exposing the two-tiered justice system and corruption present in the country's law enforcement agencies.

"You're not supposed to spend nine months in solitary, it'll drive you mad, which is what they're trying to do," Ezra explained.

The Rebel News publisher also discussed why increasing censorship in the U.K. is a reminder of what could happen back in Canada and the U.S. if freedoms aren't protected.

"When I go to the U.K., it's like I've got this dystopian time machine, I can see our future if we don't correct the path," he said. "I'd say we're five years down the road from the U.K., and maybe Americans are 10," added Ezra.

The U.K. government, including PM Keir Starmer, has faced criticism over the increasing number of arrests made based solely off of 'offensive' social media posts. 

A new study from the U.K. revealed that authorities make an average of 30 arrests per day over alleged offences committed on social media and other online platforms.

