Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk what's next after Justin Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader

Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant joined The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday to discuss what Trudeau's resignation as Liberal Party leader means for Canada.

As Levant explained, although Trudeau has announced that he will also be resigning as prime minister, this will not actually happen until at least March 24.

Trudeau is proroguing Parliament until that time which means he's essentially shutting down all parliamentary business until the Liberal Party selects its new leader in late March to avoid an immediate election.

"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks."



"He's resigning just days before he was having a caucus meeting, where his own Liberal MPs were going to demand he resign," Levant said.

"He's resigning just days before he was having a caucus meeting, where his own Liberal MPs were going to demand he resign," Levant said.

"He's pre-empting them, but he's doing a sneaky move Charlie. In a parliamentary system like Canada has...the ordinary MPs can vote no confidence and bring the government down and force an election," Levant added.

The Rebel News boss went on: "So Trudeau has asked the Governor General, that's the King's representative in Canada, to dissolve Parliament, it's called proroguing."

"So not only did Trudeau not really resign today, he's kicked the can down the road almost three months, but he's dissolved Parliament so no House of Commons business can happen, no bills can be passed, no Question Period where people scrutinize the government, but mainly Charlie, he's not letting MPs have a vote of no confidence."

Levant also discussed with Kirk the impact of the anti-mandate truckers' Freedom Convoy in Ottawa in February of 2022 and whether that played a role in Trudeau's downfall.

"It was the most important civil liberties moment in a generation in Canada," Levant said.

"It was the most important civil liberties moment in a generation in Canada," Levant said. "It started to embarrass Trudeau because they went to Ottawa. Now Trudeau thought, 'this is my January 6th moment, I'm gonna play the Democrat message track from January 6.'"

Levant went on: "He pulled the emergency rip cord. Justin Trudeau brought in martial law, he declared a national emergency. We didn't even have that on 9/11 Charlie, this is the first time the law has ever been used."

"He and his deputy, without any legal process, started seizing and freezing private bank accounts of anyone who they could find at this protest," he said.

Trudeau's announcement that he's stepping down as Liberal leader comes just weeks after his former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland abruptly announced her resignation, citing "costly political gimmicks" from the prime minister.