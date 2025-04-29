Ezra Levant tells Charlie Kirk why Canadians shouldn't lose hope after last night's election

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show on Tuesday afternoon, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed why there's still hope for freedom-minded Canadians after last night's election results.

Ezra explained how Jagmeet Singh and the NDP's extremely weak performance contributed to the Liberals being able to muster a contingent of progressive voters.

"The socialist party fell down to six percent, all of it went to the Liberals," he said. "The Green Party did a trick, they cancelled over a hundred of their candidates to stop splitting the vote," Ezra added.

Despite the Liberal minority outcome, the Pierre Poilievre-led Conservative Party got more of the vote share than any previous Conservative party since 1988, with 41.4%.

Ezra went on to further discuss the election result and when the next possible federal election could take place.

"The Liberal candidate, led by a World Economic Forum board member named Mark Carney, he squeaked past Pierre Poilievre and he formed a minority government...he didn't get most of the seats in the Parliament. There's a chance we'll be going back to the polls some time this year," he said.

"It's not a disaster. It feels bad because as recently as four or five months ago the Conservatives were looking to cruise to victory with a majority," Ezra added.

Following the election, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced he will be resigning as leader of the party as soon as an interim leader is selected.