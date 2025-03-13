Ezra Levant tells David Krayden how Donald Trump could make the 'deal of the century' for Alberta's oilsands

Appearing on Canadian journalist David Krayden's podcast, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant laid out why President Trump should make the "deal of the century" by acquiring Alberta's lucrative oilsands.

Rather than annexing Canada or putting tariffs on Canadian oil, Levant puts forward the idea that President Trump should ink a 50-year, $13 trillion deal to purchase all 170 billion barrels of oil.

Levant explained that this could cement America's energy security and cut off any reliance on conflict oil from OPEC countries while allowing Canada to rebuild its military with the surge in funds.

"If you've got 170 billion barrels of oil in the oilsands, it's the largest reserves in the world other than Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, if you do a 50-year, 170 billion barrel deal, deal of the century I call it, a bigger deal than buying Greenland, a bigger deal than buying Panama, that's a $13 trillion deal," he said.

"Immediately it gets the U.S. off conflict oil from the Persian Gulf or wherever else it's importing from. It pushes China out of Canada because the U.S. is buying it all," Levant added.

The Rebel News boss also discussed how it would allow the U.S. to move military assets used to protect the Persian Gulf to another location.

"You [would] no longer need the fifth fleet to defend the Persian Gulf," he said. "The U.S. spends about $50 billion per year defending the Persian Gulf sea lanes because that's where oil comes from. Well how about just buy it in a pipeline? Revive the Keystone pipeline, take the oil from Canada," added Levant.

Canada is currently facing a 10% tariff on its energy entering the U.S. following President Trump's dissatisfaction with border security and trade agreements.