Ezra Levant on Mark Carney's installment and 'Deal of the Century' for U.S. and Canada with Viva Frei

Appearing on former litigator Viva Frei's podcast, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant discussed new Liberal leader Mark Carney's concerning past and why President Trump should make the 'Deal of the Century' for Alberta's oilsands.

From Carney's history as a member of the board of the World Economic Forum to his recent involvement with Justin Trudeau as an economic advisor, Levant explained why the former Bank of England governor's new role as leader of the Liberals should be troublesome for Canadians.

Levant also discussed his new book, Deal of the Century, which presents the argument that it would greatly benefit the U.S. if the Trump administration were to strike a massive deal to acquire Alberta's oilsands.

"Instead of pushing away oilsands oil, pull it close," he said. "You don't need to annex Canada, just sign a 50-year, $13 trillion deal to buy every drop of oil for the next 50 years, completely displacing foreign oil."

Levant explained that it would also be a smart deal because it would provide Canada with the funds to build up its degraded military, which President Trump has often cited as a concern.

It would be "such a good deal for Canada that they [would] now have money to rebuild their military," he said.

"Don't push Canadian oil away, pull it tight close to you. You don't need to annex anything, you don't need another California in the electoral college, you don't need to handle the French bilingualism thing, just get the good stuff," Levant added.

President Trump previously imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian energy as trade tensions between the two countries escalate following the president's suggestions that Canada become the 51st state.