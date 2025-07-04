Ezra Levant: The numbers are in—Trump's immigration crackdown boosts jobs for native-born Americans

Today is the Fourth of July, but the celebrations at the White House began early yesterday with the passage of what President Donald Trump calls his "Big Beautiful Bill." President Trump and his entire team launched a full-court press to get it through Congress, not only facing opposition from Democrats but from some Republicans as well. Their objections will be unpacked in greater detail another time, but for now, what is in the bill that is now law?

Yesterday on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant broke down Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," why Trump fought so hard to get it passed, and what the fruits of Trump’s immigration crackdown have been so far.

"Compare how we are doing, and our approach in Canada, to the United States; for example, these June statistics," said Ezra Levant. "830,000 new jobs for native-born Americans, as opposed to 348,000 jobs lost for foreign-born workers… That's been a big push of Trump: to get Americans back into the workforce."

The "Big Beautiful Bill" certainly prioritizes just that, quadrupling the border police budget and tripling ICE's enforcement budget. All told, the budget for border enforcement, detention, and deportation is pegged at US$150 billion—possibly the largest such budget anywhere in the world outside the U.S. military itself.

Trump is throwing everything at the border crisis. The bill funds the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents and targets 3,000 deportations per day—a staggering one million per year. Even so, at that rate, only four million deportations would occur by the end of Trump’s next term, still well short of the estimated 13 million who entered under Biden. But it’s a serious attempt to reverse course.

Concerns about the deficit are understandable. But as Stephen Miller aptly put it, this bill addresses every other issue by addressing immigration first. Problems like crime, antisemitism, pro-Hamas street protests, youth unemployment, and the housing crisis are all compounded by mass immigration. No lasting solution is possible without stopping and reversing it.

Trump is applying a simple but difficult plan. He staked everything on this "Big Beautiful Bill"—and he got it done.