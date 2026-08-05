EZRA LEVANT | The U.S. is calling out Canada's antisemitism problem — why isn't Ottawa?

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the best and worst of Rebel News' coverage of antisemitic terrorism in our own country.

This week, the Wall Street Journal, arguably the second most influential newspaper in the United States behind only the New York Times, published a hard-hitting piece on Canada's antisemitism crisis. The coverage did not pull punches — something Canadians rarely get from their own press, with critical reporting on Canada more often found in outlets like the New York Post or London's Daily Mail than in the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, or on the government-funded CBC.

The American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank, has also argued recently that Canadian Jews have reached the point where they should be considered refugees.

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