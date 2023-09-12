Ezra Levant: 'These so-called journalists are attacking Facebook, the victim of this tax hike, rather than Trudeau'

E-transfer (Canada):

On The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra read in the National Post that Quebec journalists are urging the public to boycott Facebook and Instagram on September 15.

Ezra read from The Post:

Groups representing Quebec journalists and public relations professionals are urging people to take a 24 hour break from Facebook and Instagram on September 15th, International Day of Democracy. The two organizations say the one day boycott of consulting or posting on the platforms is a protest against META's decision to block news on its sites.

According to Ezra, this situation has raised questions about journalists and their alignment with the government's actions, particularly the linking tax imposed by Justin Trudeau.

"These are anti journalists, these people who've taken over journalism," Ezra exclaimed! "And instead of attacking Justin Trudeau, who is imposing a linking tax on Facebook and Google, that's why Facebook has gotten out of the news business, because Trudeau had proposed a linking tax called Bill-C18."

"Facebook would have to pay the government a fine a tax, which is absurd because linking is the entire basis of the internet. You don't have to pay to link to anyone. In fact, in most cases they love it, it gives them traffic. That's why news sources pay to advertise on Facebook."

Rather than criticizing Trudeau for the tax, they are targeting Facebook, which has decided to stop featuring news articles.

"The fact that these so-called journalists are attacking Facebook, the victim of this tax hike, rather than Trudeau, shows whose pocket they're in," said Ezra.

