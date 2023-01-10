Ezra Levant: 'They rigged the game in advance so that freedom of speech faces an uphill battle in the future'

"2022 was the year of the lockdown and the year of martial law — but it was also the year that Canadians fought back. God bless the truckers and their courage who helped set us free," said Ezra on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

Over Christmas, Ezra said that he would predict that 2023 will be the year of censorship.

"In part because it was social media, not the mainstream corporate media, that finally spoke truth to power and helped free us from the lockdowns."

Ezra continued:

It was social media, citizen journalists, who told the true story about the truckers, not Trudeau’s official smears. And remember that when Trudeau invoked martial law and deployed police on riot horses and started seizing bank accounts, the mainstream corporate media called for him to go harder and made up the most insane propaganda. So 2023 will be the year of censorship and there are a lot of ways that will happen. I mean, it’s nuts — they’re coming for Dr. Jordan Peterson and threatening to take away his psychology licence, not for anything he’s done to his patients, but because some people don’t like his political comments or his tweets. I don’t know if they’ll succeed but the point is that they’re showing they can silence anyone, even Canada’s best-selling author and most prominent public intellectual. If they can silence him, they can surely silence you. I don’t know if they’ll win that one — even psychologists are allowed to have political opinions. But the censors are changing the rules so that they rig the game, so that freedom of speech faces an uphill battle. I don’t know if you saw my video that I published over Christmas where I showed you an obscure section of bill C-11, Trudeau’s Online Streaming Act that is making its way through Parliament.

