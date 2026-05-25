EZRA LEVANT | Tim Hortons says it's done lobbying for foreign workers — but the records say otherwise

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Tim Hortons is lying to you again — and Ezra has the proof in writing.

Important news for snackers across the country: Dunkin’ Donuts is returning to Canada. The U.S.-based chain has been popular internationally for years, with more than 14,000 locations across 40 countries. Now it’s making a major comeback north of the border, with plans for more than 700 Canadian locations.

At the same time — purely by coincidence, apparently — Tim Hortons has had a revelation. In a carefully crafted message leaked to The Globe and Mail, the company announced that it is moving away from — “moving away from,” not firing — temporary foreign workers and launching a campaign to hire up to 10,000 local workers.

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