Ezra Levant: Toronto Police bent on intimidating journalists while pro-Hamas activism goes unchecked

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the Toronto police have taken offence at an ad displayed on the Rebel News billboard truck.

Detailing how he grew up in Calgary, a city with a small Jewish population, before travelling to Toronto, home to a far larger number of Jewish residents, Ezra explained how there was once harmony in the city.

Jewish people could be found working as doctors and lawyers, even the great mayor Mel Lastman was Jewish. They worked alongside Italians in construction and got along well with the sizeable Greek population.

At least, that's what things seemed like growing up, he said.

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, the area of Toronto where most Jews live has seen unrelenting marches, protests and demonstrations, and even violent incidents.

“They would use words that might seem cryptic to ordinary Canadians, like ‘from the river to the sea,’ but that just means extinguishing all Jews within its geography, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea,” Ezra explained.

“Globalize the intifada,” another common slogan from the pro-Hamas crowd, is based on an Arabic word “meaning pogrom or a riot,” Ezra continued.

These atrocious ideas are now playing out in the West — like the attack at Australia's Bondi Beach, where two Muslim migrant terrorists shot dead 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

“We haven't had a massacre on that scale in Canada yet, but I fear it's only a matter of time,” warned Ezra.

Conversations about how a similar incident could happen in Canada, and what could be done to prevent it, have been happening in the city, including on radio, where Mayor Olivia Chow hinted the Toronto police may be avoiding laying hate crime charges during the protests because of a high-ranking police lawyer.

But Chief Myron Demkiw insists that isn't the case. The situation has rapidly devolved into a case of he-said, she-said.

Not a lot is known about the woman, Falguni Debnath, who serves as general counsel and chief's counsel for the Toronto Police Service. Toronto Sun reporter Joe Warmington recently shone a light on Debnath, only to receive furious backlash from the police.

So, Rebel News deployed the big, beautiful billboard truck to raise awareness about the dispute — and the police were not impressed.