EZRA LEVANT | Toronto police officer killed during raid linked to Iran-backed terror network — will Canada finally act?

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: A Muslim terrorist murdered a Toronto police officer during a raid linked to an Iranian-backed attack on the U.S. consulate. Will this finally force Canadian authorities to act on years of warnings about terror networks? We are also joined by Northern Irish journalist Richard Inman to discuss the fallout from an attempted beheading by a Sudanese man in Belfast.

Constable Marc Pinizzotto, an 18-year veteran of the Toronto Police Service and a member of its Emergency Task Force, was killed while officers executed a search warrant tied to the March shooting attack on the U.S. consulate in downtown Toronto.

The question now is whether the death of a police officer will compel authorities to confront Iranian-backed terror networks that critics say have operated in Canada for years.

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