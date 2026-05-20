Ezra Levant: Trump officials have Canada in their sights over free speech and security policy

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant broke down how senior Trump officials now have Canada in their sights, and they are not impressed.

In the space of just one week, two high-ranking U.S. undersecretaries and a Republican congressman have publicly slammed Ottawa over free speech, attacks on U.S. tech companies, and failures to meet defence commitments.

First, Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers, the official specifically appointed to fight global censorship and woke overreach, stepped into a National Post thread and eviscerated a Canadian court ruling.

Her verdict: If you reject systemic racism theories and the DEI prescriptions that flow from them, Canadian courts now declare your views have “no apparent relation to politics or law” and are therefore unprotected. After spending most of her time confronting Britain, Germany, and France over speech crackdowns on American platforms, Rogers has now trained her sights on Canada.

The court’s reasoning here is that if you reject “systemic racism” theories, and resulting DEI prescriptions, your views bear no apparent relation to politics or law. Thus, those views are unprotected in Canada. https://t.co/TA01XbZESl pic.twitter.com/ww9Xy1tqPs — Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers (@UnderSecPD) May 13, 2026

Ezra described himself as “delighted” at this turn of events.

“Mark Carney is a very brave bully when he picks on independent journalists, but let’s see how tough he is fighting against Sarah Rogers,” he said. “We need foreign help to stop the insane censorship here in Canada.”

Meanwhile, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby dropped the hammer on the military side. He announced the Pentagon is pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defence to reassess whether it still benefits shared North American security. Colby stated bluntly: “A strong Canada that prioritises hard power over rhetoric benefits us all,” but Canada “has failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.”

He reposted Mark Carney’s infamous anti-American World Economic Forum speech about little countries standing up to the U.S., then paired a map of our shared continent with a clear message: real continental defence starts with recognizing shared geography and actually investing in defence capabilities.

Jason Kenney and Erin O’Toole, both former federal ministers, described the U.S. comments as “outrageous.” Kenney argued the remarks misrepresented Canada’s defence record and its long-standing security partnership with the United States, pushing back on suggestions that Canada had not met its commitments.

However, Canada’s defence spending increases can be attributed in part to contested accounting practices. Classifying veterans’ pensions as “military expenditure” does not translate into tangible capabilities such as fighter jets or submarines.

Mark Carney’s year-long global engagements, including criticism of the United States, praise for China at Davos, and a pivot toward Europe, have shaped perceptions of Canada’s relationship with Washington.

“I think that somehow Mark Carney thought that he could just go on a ‘hate America’ tour and not have anyone notice, whether it’s Sarah Rogers or Elbridge Colby,” said Ezra.

Days later, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker introduced the Protecting American Streaming and Innovation Act, authorizing a Section 301 investigation into Canada’s “discriminatory regulations” targeting U.S. streaming services and digital creators under the Online Streaming Act.

Canada is doubling down on discriminatory regulations targeting American streaming services and digital creators.



A top Canadian regulator confirmed new rules implementing Canada's discriminatory Online Streaming Act are coming soon.



That’s why I introduced the Protecting… — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) May 18, 2026

And it gets worse on the surveillance front. Bill C-22, now before Parliament, would give Ottawa sweeping access to private user data on platforms. The encrypted messaging app Signal has already warned it will simply leave Canada rather than comply, just as it refuses to operate in China or North Korea.

Washington is sending a clear signal: Canada cannot keep punishing American companies, eroding free speech, underfunding defence, and embracing surveillance while expecting the United States to carry the load on continental security and trade.

The adults in the room have noticed. The question now is whether Ottawa will change course or whether the consequences will become much more serious.