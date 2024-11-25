Ezra Levant warns Charlie Kirk about freedom of the press in Canada after shocking arrest

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show Monday afternoon, Ezra Levant described his arrest by Toronto police on Sunday after attempting to photograph a pro-Hamas protester re-enacting dead terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar's final moments.

Levant explained to Kirk the pattern of Rebel News journalists being targeted by police while practicing journalism and why this should come as a warning to Americans for what could happen in their future.

"Consider Canada a warning to Americans, if you don't hold tight to your constitutional freedoms, especially your first amendment, you will go down the path like Canada and the United Kingdom," he said.

The Rebel News publisher was arrested Sunday while simply trying to document pro-Hamas protesters who have been repeatedly demonstrating at solidarity rallies for Israel in a neighbourhood home to a large Jewish population.

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

Levant was handcuffed, forced into the back of a police cruiser and taken to a local police station where he spent over an hour locked in a small cell.

Speaking about the arrest, Levant explained that one officer said that "your mere presence here, just by being here is illegal because it's 'causing a disturbance and inciting the crowd.'"

"The cops were basically saying, you cannot stand on the street because these Jew haters will be triggered," he said. "So they arrested me, handcuffed me, and took me to jail."

Levant's arrest raises serious concerns about freedom of the press in Canada as Rebel News journalist David Menzies was also shockingly arrested at the same location just weeks ago while covering a pro-Hamas protest.