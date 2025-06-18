Ezra Levant weighs how much!? Join his journey to get healthy with the Fat Challenge!

I was watching my recent interview with Tommy Robinson, his first since being released from jail and I came to a bit of a realization.

It's a bit of a secret; I don't know if you know this, but I'm fat. I'm fatter than I've ever been.

In fact, I weighed myself this morning and I'm 251 lbs. — that's an eighth of a ton. That's not funny, and I'm telling you this because I know you wouldn't have guessed it on your own.

It wasn't always this way. A year ago, I was pretty fit. During the pandemic, I started working out six days a week with a personal trainer. Can you believe that?

💬 Join the fat challenge!

And to help boost me, I took that med called Ozempic. It got my weight down to 220 lbs.; I was on the right path and then it all started falling apart.

My personal trainer left Toronto for Florida — boy, a lot of smart people are doing that. I got really busy, so I made excuses for not going to the gym. I started eating poorly, and here I am.

That's not good.

But the way I operate is through peer pressure, by having people encourage me and through a little bit of friendly fat-shaming. What I mean is, people who will constructively criticize.

That's why I'm setting up something called FatChallenge.ca, challenging myself in public to get my weight down to 200 lbs. I've got to do it; it just isn't healthy — let alone look good.

You might remember a few months ago, I saw my counterpart at the CBC, Rosemary Barton. I think she has the same problem as me, she was sort of eating her feelings, and I challenged her to a weight loss competition.

I think she really took that negatively. But sister, it's not a negative thing. I look at her, I look at myself. We're a couple of people in a stressful business and it's tough to find time to exercise.

I wanted to challenge her, and I wanted to challenge you, Rebel News viewers, to join us in our weight loss goals at FatChallenge.ca.

💬 Make a pledge!

I told you the ugly truth; 251 lbs. I'm going to work to get that to 201. I know it should be a lot less than that, given my height. But this will be a great first start.

I'm going to do it by eating healthy, and by not eating so much. I've got a new fitness influencer I enjoy following on TikTok, who talks about being skinny and hot. Those are two things I want to be!

“You're not hungry, you're just bored,” is one of the tips from Brooke Moly. She's got lots of great advice, like reminding yourself that “a craving is just a thought, and not all thoughts deserve a response. If it did, we'd all be crying in our exes dm's and eating ice cream in bed. And we are too hot for that, so let's not.”

She talks a lot of common sense, not so much about nutrition. She talks about friendly fat-shaming either by yourself or like I'm doing, setting up a website like FatChallenge.ca.

The starting mark is 250 lbs. Let's see if I can get that going in the right direction — and I'm relying on your friendly, loving bullying to get there.

If you want to join me, whether you're famous like Rosemary Barton or not so famous but want to push yourself, please do! Let's see how much fat we can lose together at FatChallenge.ca.