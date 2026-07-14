EZRA LEVANT | While Alberta embraces data centres, New York’s moratorium hands China the advantage

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: New York’s tech ban, China’s gain and Meta’s $13 billion bet on Alberta. Also constitutional lawyer Darren Leung of Charter Advocates Canada on the major victory for free expression as court strikes down Ontario Ministry of Transportation’s political billboard ban.

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