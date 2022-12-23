Ezra Levant wraps up 2022: 'I think that there is trouble on the horizon'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra gave his final thoughts on the eventful year that was and took a look ahead at what might be in store for 2023.

As stated by Ezra, "Justin Trudeau has several censorship bills marching through Parliament very quickly that will certainly become law in 2023. Censorship bills so bad, that Facebook is even talking about turning off its news department, stopping all news stories because the rules that Trudeau is foisting on them are so onerous."

Ezra went on to say, "Twitter has said that the rules that Trudeau is contemplating are the kind of rules that you would expect to see in North Korea. And that's what Twitter said even before Elon Musk bought the company. I think that censorship is going to be the big battle in 2023."

