EZRA LEVANT | Zohran Mamdani's push to punish the rich will punish New York City instead

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shows you a video clip of a city about to stumble.

The clip features Mamdani’s announcement of one of his latest economic policies: a new tax on the very wealthy, unveiled directly in front of local billionaire Ken Griffin’s home.

The tax is unlikely to raise enough money to deliver what he promised in his campaign, such as abolishing transit fares or opening government grocery stores. The purpose of this tax, like the purpose of the attack ad on Griffin, is punishment, demonization, and an appeal to resentment.

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