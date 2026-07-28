EZRA LEVANT | Zohran Mamdani’s radical New York: Jew-free judicial panels and government run grocery stores

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's vision for government-run grocery stores collides with fresh allegations of antisemitism and central planning.

Zohran Mamdani is not just another American mayor with big ideas. He’s a radical with a record of singling out Jews and a clear appetite for left-wing social experiments.

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