'F**k Trudeau' banner ordered to be removed from Port Colborne resident's home

The owner of a home in Port Colborne, Ont. has been ordered to remove a vulgar banner hanging in front of the residence, Niagara This Week reports.

The banner reads "F*CK TRUDEAU" in a comic sans font, using a maple leaf symbol to replace a single letter in the profanity. A small sticker on the front door of the home displays the same message.

Numerous residents reportedly contacted Niagara This Week about the banner and called the city’s bylaw department to lodge complaints. The city’s communications officer, Michelle Idzenga, confirmed to Niagara This Week that the bylaw department had been contacted about the banner.

After inspection from a bylaw officer, the city determined that the banner is a violation of the city’s Property Standards Bylaw 4299/135/02.

The bylaw reads: "Exterior walls of a dwelling and their components shall be free of signs unauthorized by the Corporation of the City of Port Colborne, painted slogans, graffiti and similar defacements."

The city is now avowedly taking action to have the banner removed.

Niagara This Week reportedly attempted numerous times to contact the homeowner, but was unable to do so.

Rebel News' Ezra Levant has spoken out about the city's determination that the banner cannot be displayed, stating that while he "would not put a sign like this on [his] own property... [he] will defend anyone’s property rights to do so, and to fight against politicians who think they have the power to go into his yard to take it down."

Ezra continues: "If anyone knows this person, have them email me at [email protected]"