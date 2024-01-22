'F you Klaus Schwab, and F your New World Order': Comedian's WEF satire goes viral

E-transfer (Canada):

In today's report, I sit down to interview Danish comedian Damon Imani about his viral video where he gives the leader of the World Economic Forum (WEF) a piece of his mind.

BREAKING: New WEF participant does the unthinkable at 2024 Davos Meeting. pic.twitter.com/2ZCKvG734y — Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 16, 2024

Although the video is a satirical piece, its seamless editing makes Imani appear to be physically present and a speaker during a session at the WEF 2024 annual meeting, which just took place in Davos, Switzerland last week.

"We the people were born free, we will stay free, and you and all of your globalist friends, including everyone in this room, can go f*** yourself," Imani appears to be saying toward WEF founder Klaus Schwab, a real-life character seemingly pulled from the pages of a James Bond story.

BREAKING: USA TODAY just released a fact-check piece on my WEF video. Not only did they omit my comment, but they also fabricated information, falsely asserting that I didn’t respond to their message.

FACT CHECK: I responded to their message after approx. 40 minutes, and their… pic.twitter.com/2QVXrPeACm — Damon Imani (@damonimani) January 19, 2024

Although the video was comedy, its words have resonated with many, causing Imani’s social media following to double nearly overnight, and leftist media outlets to come for the comedian with "fact-check" articles that avoid informing the public about the purpose behind Imani’s message.

This community note is not needed. The video is obviously satire and Damon is working with Catch Up to produce original content.



Please vote it "not helpful" and then "not needed on this post". https://t.co/y37Pb7FY09 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2024

Click on the full video report to hear more from Imani about his craft and the positive support he’s received.

