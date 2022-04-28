Face mask for cows that turns burps into water vapour wins Prince Charles award

Zelp Ltd

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Students have designed a face mask that converts cow burps into CO2 and water vapour that has won the £50,000 Prince Charles award.

The Royal College of Art in London was tasked with designing various projects that “reverse the damage humans are doing to the climate and nature.”

From only 125 submissions, four teams were chosen as winners of the inaugural Terra Carta Design Lab competition, for which they received £50,000 in funding to help further develop their projects.

One of the four winning designs was a face mask designed for cattle, with the function of converting their methane emissions into CO2 and water vapour. The device seemed to impress Prince Charles, who was apparently “intrigued” by the development, according to Yahoo News.

Sir Jony Ive, the award judge and Royal College of Art's chancellor, said “We can all have good ideas, reassuring, particularly facing the overwhelming challenge of climate change, that we can all contribute ideas that could evolve into valuable solutions.”