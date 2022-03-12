Facebook and Instagram now allow calls for violence — but only against Russians

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed a new change in Facebook and Instagram's user policies to now allow calls for violence against Russians.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Yesterday Reuters reported that facebook and instagram which are both owned by Mark Zuckerberg's company called meta facebook and instagram made a change to their policy. You can now absolutely call for violence against someone as long as that someone is Russian, I'm not kidding. Let me read to you from the story. Reuters have the scoop, they said:

Facebook allows war posts urging violence against Russian invaders

Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal emails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing some posts that call for death to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to internal emails to its content moderators.

“As a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders.' We still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement."

Okay, well that's a relief. You can't just randomly call for some mom pushing a baby in the stroller to be slashed with a knife. Okay, thanks Facebook, you're really looking out for humanity — but you can do so towards political leaders, you can call for assassinations now apparently, so remember to wear your pink shirt on Anti-Bullying Day.