Facebook suspends Libs of TikTok following hit pieces alleging the 'far-right' account started a campaign of harassment

Libs of TikTok, the popular conservative Twitter account that highlights numerous developments in education and in the medical community with regards to the propagation of radical gender theory, has been suspended on Facebook.

The Facebook ban came hours after numerous media outlets, including NBC News and Vice, ran stories claiming that Libs of TikTok, alongside Daily Wire host Matt Walsh and investigative journalist Christopher Rufo, had carried out a campaign of harassment against the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Over the past week, Libs of TikTok, among others, has drawn attention to the practice of so-called gender affirmation at Boston Children’s, which includes hysterectomies and double mastectomies of young people, some of whom are minors.

The popular Twitter account, which is run by Chaya Raichik, backed up her claims with video testimonies and advertisements put out by Boston Children’s — in direct contrast to rebuttals made by Boston Children’s, claiming that such reports were false.

In a message given to Raichik, Facebook informed her that her account was disabled for failing to follow the platform’s “Community Standards.” Following an appeal, Facebook stated that “we have already reviewed this decision, and it can’t be reversed.”

According to Raichik, the platform did not provide her with any reason for the apparently permanent suspension.

Facebook just suspended our account. No reason given. pic.twitter.com/Siu3sTWtZZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

Following Raichik's complaints on Twitter and widespread calls for Facebook to lift the ban, the platform informed her that they did not suspend the account. Despite this, Raichik is unable to access the account and remains locked out.

"Facebook is telling us that they did not suspend our account. We have no access though and are locked out. Looks like it might be an 'error.' We should be back up and running soon," she wrote.

UPDATE: Facebook is telling us that they did not suspend our account. We have no access though and are locked out. Looks like it might be an “error.” We should be back up and running soon 🙏🏼 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 18, 2022

In May, Libs of TikTok was temporarily suspended from Instagram which is also owned by Meta.

As reported by Fox News, Instagram lifted the suspension, stating that the account was “disabled by mistake.”

“It looks like your account was disabled by mistake,” Instagram explained.

In June, Libs of TikTok was locked out of her Twitter account for posting a thread containing details of numerous drag shows for kids. The thread allegedly violates the platform’s rules against “abuse and harassment,” Rebel News reported.

It is unclear if Facebook will reinstate Raichik’s account.