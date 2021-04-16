Facebook censors New York Post report on BLM co-founder’s real estate shopping spree

AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar

Facebook has censored a New York Post report on Patrisse Cullors’ purchase of multiple homes. The Black Lives Matter co-founder reportedly purchased four homes valued at $3.2 million in total.

When users attempt to share a link to the corresponding New York Post article, they are greeted with a message that tells them that the post “couldn’t be shared because the link goes against our community standards.”

The link ban also applies to private messages sent directly to friends.

According to the New York Post article, Patrisse Cullors has purchased homes in Los Angeles and Atlanta and is also considering buying property at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas. The article contains some photographs of her properties but does not include any street addresses.

Under Facebook’s guidelines, users are not allowed to post personal information that constitutes “doxxing.” The inclusion of home addresses and other identifying information can be considered a violation of the site’s rules.

However, it is worth noting that Facebook has not censored many other such articles that provide a similar level of detail about the residence of a private individual, such as articles about protests surrounding the home of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer responsible for the recent shooting death of Daunte Wright.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Facebook confirmed that the New York Post article “was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy.”

“The articles shared multiple details which could identify the residence of one of the BLM founders, in violation of her privacy rights …We do not allow people to post personal or confidential information about yourself or of others; We remove content that … could lead to physical or financial harm,” the statement read.

Facebook has not blocked articles about Cullors’ homes from other news sources, choosing instead to single out the New York Post.

The Post was previously on the receiving end of Twitter’s and Facebook’s ban hammers, after it published a report about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which included compromising details about President Joe Biden’s son.