Fact check: Former B.C. premier Christy Clark helped fuel the Alberta independence movement

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark helped create the interprovincial tensions contributing to the Alberta independence movement of today.

In 2012, Clark issued a ridiculous list of five demands for any Alberta pipeline expansions, including one calling for what she described as B.C.’s “fair share” of revenues from any lines.

Clark’s intransigence had no constitutional basis but caused severe friction between Alberta and B.C. that lasted for years. Her opposition helped lay the groundwork for Justin Trudeau’s arbitrary cancellation of the Northern Gateway pipeline. The interprovincial battles between B.C. and Alberta, spawned by Clark, created the uncertainty that led Kinder Morgan to abandon the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion and Justin Trudeau’s nationalization of the project.

Clark boycotted national energy talks among premiers, contributing to a sense of futility among leaders seeking provincial unity. Stalled pipelines across B.C. have become a rally point for the independence movement.

Clark also fought against other Alberta energy exports. During the 2017 B.C. election campaign, Clark promised a carbon tax would be applied to Alberta coal being shipped through B.C., while B.C. shipped record amounts of its own coal overseas without hindrance. Even then-Alberta premier Rachel Notley opposed the move, though her NDP typically supported carbon taxes.

While Clark has been harshly critical of Premier Danielle Smith’s government, Smith is only responding to the political environment and national disunity that former premiers like Christy Clark created.