Fact check: Kenney created Alberta’s citizen initiative process — now criticizes Albertans for using it

2021 Jason Kenney would like a word with 2026 Jason Kenney.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 15, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney is criticizing Alberta’s independence movement and dismissing supporters as “kooks” and “crazies,” despite the fact that the referendum mechanism being used was created by his own government.

In 2021, Kenney introduced Bill 51, the Citizen Initiative Act, describing it as a way to put Albertans “in the driver’s seat of our democracy.”

At the time, Kenney publicly stated the law would allow Albertans to:

  • “force referendum votes on issues that really matter to the public”
  • have “a bigger say over major issues”
  • and place issues on the agenda through “historic democratic reform”

The legislation created the exact citizen initiative petition process now being used by Alberta independence organizers.

More than 300,000 signatures were submitted in support of the proposed referendum question, collected by thousands of volunteers across Alberta.

Public polling on Alberta independence has varied, but support levels have frequently measured well above fringe levels, often around or above one-third of respondents depending on the question and polling firm.

Whether one supports Alberta independence or opposes it, the movement is operating through the citizen initiative framework established by Kenney’s government itself.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-05-15 13:55:33 -0400 Flag
    It makes one wonder what would have happened if Brian Jean had won the UCP leadership.