Fact check: Lukaszuk appealed his own court case repeatedly, now says Alberta shouldn’t challenge a judge’s ruling

Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk is criticizing Premier Danielle Smith for calling a recent court ruling “undemocratic” and signalling an appeal.

During a CBC panel discussion, Lukaszuk stated:

“Courts rule on what is right and what is wrong and what is lawful and what is illegal. They don't render popular decisions. They render righteous decisions.”

Thomas Lukaszuk on Danielle Smith calling Alberta judge's decision 'undemocratic': "Courts rule on what is right and what is wrong and what is lawful and what is illegal. They don't render popular decisions. They render righteous decisions. But the Premier doesn't seem to be… pic.twitter.com/VGCFiVhwzg — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 14, 2026

However, appealing court decisions is a standard part of the Canadian legal system — including in cases involving Lukaszuk himself.

Following the 2004 Alberta election in Edmonton-Castle Downs, Lukaszuk pursued multiple appeals after initially losing by a narrow margin to Liberal candidate Chris Kibermanis.