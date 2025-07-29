FACT CHECK: Public Safety Minister facilitated non-constituent, suspected terror group member, into Canada

Case documents obtained by Global News contradict Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree's claim that he was helping a constituent when he helped her husband immigrate to Canada.

Anandasangaree assisted Nilushie Senthuran, the Canadian wife of a suspected Tamil Tigers member, with her husband's immigration application before joining cabinet.

Her husband, Senthuran Selvakumaran admitted to paid membership with the Tamil Tigers in prior asylum claims. The Tamil Tigers, or Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a group that carried out assassinations, bombings, and extortion during Sri Lanka's civil war, was designated a terrorist organization by Canada in 2006.

In October 2014, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a blunt warning: Gary Anandasangaree, now Canada's public safety minister, has deep connections to Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam-affiliated diaspora groups.



Minister Anandasangaree explained his 2016 and 2023 letters in a July 14 statement, saying, "That a constituent, a Canadian citizen, with a Canadian child, would want to reunite her family in Canada is not unusual."

He stated that "MPs from all parties provide letters of support for constituents as a routine matter," and that he was simply "executing my duties as a Member of Parliament."

Court records and interviews, however, indicate the woman is a longtime resident of Markham, Ont. — outside Anandasangaree’s Scarborough-Guildwood-Rouge Park riding — and therefore not his constituent.

Senthuran’s immigration and tax records, as well as two letters from Markham officials, established her Markham address.

On July 10, 2023, Liberal MP Juanita Nathan, who previously served as a Markham city councillor, authored a letter in support of Selvakumaran’s immigration application. In the letter, she affirmed that Nilushie has resided in Markham since September 2002.

Nathan later told Global News her letter inaccurately stated the woman's residency, clarifying she'd only lived in Markham since 2007. Nathan explained the humanitarian letter didn't endorse past affiliations.

Property records show that the woman's Markham residence, cited in a July 10, 2023, support letter from Logan Kanapathi, the Conservative MPP for Markham-Thornhill, has been under her sister's ownership since 2007.

Elections Canada has confirmed that none of the residential addresses provided in Senthuran’s applications are located within Anandasagaree’s Toronto riding. Furthermore, Anandasagaree’s lawyer stated they do not recall their client ever residing in that electoral district.

The minister's office clarified prior communication, stating that MPs often assist non-constituents, especially if the local MP is in cabinet. They also noted that a Scarborough-Rouge Park constituent introduced the applicant's family, a detail that should have been in the July 14 statement.

Unfazed by the controversy, Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed confidence in Anandasangaree, stating that his appointee was "transparent about the details."

Anandasangaree has since vowed not to issue any more letters of support to constituents.

However, the minister tasked with ensuring public safety still faces scrutiny after recusing himself from national security decisions concerning the Tamil Tigers and its Canadian front, the World Tamil Movement, both of which are listed as terrorist groups.

After the U.K. rejected Selvakumaran’s asylum claim in 2005, the Sri Lankan man married a Canadian woman in Britain. Canadian border officials have repeatedly denied his entry due to his self-admitted paid membership with the Tamil Tigers.

“I helped the LTTE … [for] payment,” Selvakumaran wrote in an asylum claim.

Selvakumaran told immigration officials he worked for the Tigers for seven years, then recanted, blaming poor legal counsel. The CBSA was unconvinced and denied his entry.

In Selvakumaran’s appeal, court documents identified Anandasangaree as Senthuran’s MP. However, Selvakumaran’s lawyer, Lorne Waldman, recently said this was an error.

Waldman similarly claimed that there was “nothing improper or irregular” about Anandasangaree writing a letter of support after meeting with Senthuran, as Parliamentary secretaries can act as MPs for constituents, according to the Office of the Ethics Commissioner.