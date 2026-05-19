Fact check: US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra has no ties to Alberta’s sovereignty movement

In a piece published by NDP-affiliated PressProgress, then hyped by National Newswatch, it was implied that a shadowy cabal of MAGA influencers linked to none other than the current US ambassador to Canada was tied to the activities of the Centurion Project and sovereignty movement in Alberta.

Centurion Project founder David Parker claims to have been inspired to develop his organization around an app created by an American group called 10XVotes. The group 10XVotes is based in Michigan and was active in promoting Republican candidates in the 2024 American federal election.

In an astounding leap of guilt by loose association, PressProgress determined that Hoekstra was personally acquainted to the stepfather of the founder of 10XVotes.

Not only that, but the US ambassador had been once seen in a 10xVotes’ Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock VIP suite. It should be noted that VIP suites such as that will see hundreds of invitees come and go during an event.

Ambassador Hoekstra responded to PressProgess bluntly saying, “I have zero involvement with 10xVotes. I have never had any financial relationship with 10xVotes.”

The PressProgress piece then dedicates another 1000 words to try to establish ties with even more distant degrees of separation between American political operatives, and David Parker’s efforts. Their own story establishes that there is no realistic evidence of collusion between the US ambassador, or American campaign organizations and the Alberta independence movement.

There is also no evidence that any of the Alberta electoral voters’ data allegedly shared by the Centurion Project has made it into the hands of foreign organizations.