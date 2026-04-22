Failed gun grab? Canada’s National Firearms Association offers 'save firearms' strategy after low 'buyback' registration

Gun owners and advocates gathered this past weekend at River Rock Casino Resort for the National Firearms Association (NFA) 2026 Annual General Meeting, as concerns continue to grow over the future of firearms rights in Canada.

The event comes as the March 31 deadline for the voluntary phase of the Liberal government’s confiscation registry gun buyback program has passed, with fewer than half of the anticipated 136,000 firearms declared.

Critics of the policy argue that the federal estimate of affected, previously non-registered firearms is significantly lower than reality.

NFA executive vice-president Blair Hagen says the low declaration rate is not surprising. While some gun owners felt compelled to comply after receiving letters from the RCMP, he noted that “not the majority of people who possess these firearms did ... so I think the voluntary portion of the confiscation is widely regarded as a failure.”

A major criticism raised at the AGM is that the Liberal government’s “assault style firearms compensation program” fails to effectively address gun crime.

Tom Mavin, the NFA’s Ontario regional director and a former police officer of 30 years, spoke to that concern in an interview with Rebel News.

“The firearm was never responsible; it was always the person behind the firearm. We know that for the firearms being used for crime in Canada, the greatest majority are illegal firearms.”

“The direction should be towards the criminals with firearms,” added Mavin.

Daniel Fritter, owner of Calibre Magazine, argued that sweeping confiscation measures targeting law-abiding gun owners could have unintended consequences if not carefully handled.

“A lot of these firearms based on the bans in 2020 and what not under Justin Trudeau have been moved into effectively a grey area, and grey is closer to black,” he said.

“So, if you’re interested in keeping firearms away from the black market you would have a best interest in making sure they are able to be returned to in a so-called white market which would be legal possession by the people who are licensed to own them, who follow the regulations in terms of storage and how to use them.”

The NFA offers strategies for gun owners to advocate for their rights and protect their property, including a Save Firearms initiative designed to “help Canadians preserve firearms that might otherwise be surrendered and destroyed.”

Firearms lawyer Ian Runkle encouraged Canadians to make their voices heard through respectful engagement with elected officials and the media. “Send something polite, send something respectful and express your views.”

Through this spring too early fall approach, the Liberal government is expected to move from the voluntary declaration phase into the confiscation and compensation stage of the program.