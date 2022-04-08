'Fair play to him': Boris Johnson says it's 'sensible' to ban biological men from women's sports

UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport ORDER YOUR COPY NOW By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he doesn't "think that biological men should be competing in female sporting events," and that it just seems to him "to be sensible".

Commenting on the prime minister's statement, Lewis said:

"My personal reaction is, 'finally a bit of conservatism!' I mean, he's been shying away from a bit of conservatism for a long time, Boris, and it's good to see that he's actually finally come out and said something that a lot of people are thinking. So yeah, fair play to him."

