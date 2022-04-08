'Fair play to him': Boris Johnson says it's 'sensible' to ban biological men from women's sports

Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he doesn't 'think that biological men should be competing in female sporting events.'

  • By Rebel News
  • April 08, 2022

Remove Ads

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he doesn't "think that biological men should be competing in female sporting events," and that it just seems to him "to be sensible".

Commenting on the prime minister's statement, Lewis said:

"My personal reaction is, 'finally a bit of conservatism!' I mean, he's been shying away from a bit of conservatism for a long time, Boris, and it's good to see that he's actually finally come out and said something that a lot of people are thinking. So yeah, fair play to him."

Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. Never miss when Rebel News goes live by signing up for notifications.

Gender Sports United Kingdom
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
UNSPORTING How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport

UNSPORTING

How Trans Activism and Science Denial are Destroying Sport

ORDER YOUR COPY NOW
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.