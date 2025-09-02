Faith over fear: What really happened at Sean Feucht's Abbotsford Christian concert?

Christians and religious freedom advocates enjoyed a peaceful worship concert despite activist and political opposition.

Drea Humphrey
  |   September 02, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

After the City of Abbotsford joined a slew of intolerant cities in blocking Sean Feucht’s Let Us Worship concert, the worship didn’t stop — it just moved.

Sunday saw approximately 1,500 worshippers and freedom of religion supporters gather peacefully at the event's new location.

Sean Feucht led a worship event where First Nation, Jewish, and African pastors blessed the crowd, contradicting negative portrayals by activists, politicians, and media.

The backlash against the city’s decision was strong.

Federal Conservative MP Sukhman Gill, B.C. Conservative MLAs Harman Bhangu and Heather Maahs, and One B.C. Party Leader Dallas Brodie condemned the move, calling out city officials for bowing to far-left pressure instead of defending freedom of religion and expression.

B.C. party MLA Tara Armstrong, who attended a peaceful worship gathering near Kelowna, criticized the denial of public worship due to activist threats, calling it a dangerous precedent.

Despite the political pushback, Mayor Ross Siemens and council held strong to their “public safety” excuse for shunning the Christian event from a public space they’ve rented out to faith groups many times before.

The rejected Christians and religious freedom supporters were welcomed to enjoy Feucht’s concert on the beautiful private property of Berry Farm owner Walter Willems instead.

Unlike the mainstream media, which has been eager to parrot claims that Feucht's event somehow posed a public safety risk without scrutiny, Rebel News was on the ground to capture what really happened, and to interview attendees, Feucht, and the owner of the venue about what they believe is happening to the state of Christianity in Canada.

LET US WORSHIP

24,783 signatures
Goal: 50,000 signatures
meta-img

Christian worship leader Sean Feucht is being shut down in Canada — six peaceful worship events cancelled simply for praising God in public. While pro-Hamas mobs are welcomed, public Christian faith is under attack. Stand with Sean to defend freedom of worship, expression, and assembly for all Canadians.

Will you sign?

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • bill snow
    commented 2025-09-02 20:38:00 -0400 Flag
    Muslim’s pray by the hundreds in my local park and govt shuts this down? all is lost