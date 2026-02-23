Top Toronto police lawyer on leave following 'hate crime' charging scandal

We have an update regarding the Falguni Debnath fiasco.

Falguni Debnath is legal counsel for the Toronto Police Service. And disturbingly, Debnath is allegedly involved in setting police policy, too – especially in terms of who should be criminally charged and who shouldn’t.

The Debnath debacle goes back to last December. That’s when Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow dropped a bombshell. Mayor Chow said that Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw told her that internal legal advice had discouraged officers from laying hate crime charges during those despicable pro-Hamas protests.

The advice police received was to essentially back off on charging the Hamasholes, apparently even the violent ones. This dubious advice allegedly came from a “senior lawyer at police headquarters” who said that securing convictions would be difficult.

That “senior lawyer” is apparently Falguni Debnath. As to why securing convictions against thugs breaking the law would prove to be difficult remains a mystery.

Yet, if the Toronto police brass is receiving its marching orders from a lawyer when it comes to law enforcement, this is downright shocking and entirely inappropriate.

Falguni Debnath is general counsel & chief's counsel for the Toronto Police Service. According to Mayor Olivia Chow, she might be the reason more hate crime charges haven't been laid during antisemitic protests in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood. Sad. https://t.co/rLosN7I5SG — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) December 19, 2025

But it does kind of explain what we have witnessed for more than two years now regarding those pro-Hamas reprobates. They have trespassed into restaurants and bookstores and shopping malls with the goal of harassing patrons. They routinely utter death threats. They vandalize Jewish-owned businesses and schools as well as synagogues. They have openly displayed swastikas. They have cosplayed as terrorists. They have even chanted for the genocide of the Jewish people as they march through predominately Jewish neighbourhoods.

It’s been stomach-churning. And frankly, it’s hard to believe this is happening in Toronto the Good.

Indeed, whatever happened to the Toronto police slogan of “to serve and protect”? Or are the Toronto police serving and protecting Falguni Debnath as opposed to citizens?

Even more appalling, as the cops turn a blind eye to lawlessness and hate crimes committed by the Hamas supporters, they go full gestapo-mode when it comes to peaceful counterdemonstrators and members of the independent press.

Gee, we wonder if arresting counterdemonstrators and independent journalists was also based on the advice of fabulous Falguni as well?

We reached out for comment to the police, the mayor, and Debnath herself. The silence is deafening. None of them returned our requests for comment. In fact, it is Toronto police policy not to communicate with Rebel News. We’re also banned from police press conferences. Is that a Falguni Debnath initiative too?

But get this: last week, we were tipped off that Debnath, who we understand is not very well-liked by her colleagues at Toronto police headquarters, is no longer in the building. In fact, when we reached out to her via email the other day, we received an automated response noting that she is “on leave.”

Fascinating.

What’s also fascinating is the he said/she said bickering when it comes to the Falguni fiasco.

Which is to say, when this story broke, Chief Demkiw implied that Mayor Chow was not telling the truth. The Chief said that he never made such a statement to the mayor regarding a senior legal staffer calling the shots.

Yet the Toronto Police Service has yet to provide a detailed public explanation regarding whether or not legal guidance has influenced law enforcement decisions. So, in the aftermath, what gives?

While I’m no fan of Mayor Chow, I think she’s telling the truth on this file. For starters, what would Chow have to gain by making up such a story? And really, this explanation that there is someone behind the scenes tinkering with law enforcement policy vis-à-vis the Hamashole demographic is the only thing that seems to explain the behaviour of Toronto police going back to October 2023.

So, now the question remains: why did Debnath suddenly get out of Dodge?

Part of the answer might be that Debnath very much preferred being a silent and anonymous schemer. But we blew her cover last December when Rebel News dropped by police headquarters with our big, beautiful billboard truck. We outed this shyster. And insiders tell us she flipped her wig when she saw her name and image up in lights. She even allegedly threatened to resign that very day. The truck was so disturbing to her that a senior cop asked us to kindly move the truck away from police headquarters. We politely declined to do so.

And now Falguni Debnath has apparently skedaddled away rather than face scrutiny for her actions. What a coward.

Speaking of cowardice, where is the mainstream media on this file? With the exception of our friend at the Toronto Sun, Joe Warmington, the trained seals at the MSM are AWOL. But why? This is a hell of a story, wouldn’t you say?

Indeed, aside from our videos and Warmington’s columns, the only other media coverage I could find about Debnath was a superb piece written by Ron East in the online news site, TheJ.ca. TheJ.ca is self-described as “a Canadian-based Zionist international media platform dedicated to amplifying local and global voices that champion meritocracy, first principles, respect, and peace through strength.”

East notes that under Canadian law, police are tasked with laying charges when they believe an offence has occurred. The decision to prosecute, withdraw, or pursue a conviction rests with Crown attorneys. Legal experts note that while police services often consult legal counsel on complex matters, such advice is not intended to replace frontline enforcement of the law.

He notes that Jewish community leaders say the current ambiguity is contributing to a loss of confidence at a time when Jewish residents report feeling increasingly unsafe. And the suggestion that hate-crime charges are being avoided because of anticipated courtroom challenges has alarmed Jewish advocacy groups.

East also notes that neither Debnath nor the Toronto Police Service has responded publicly to detailed questions regarding her role, if any, in advising against hate-crime charges. Mayor Chow’s office has also not issued a clarification regarding her account with the chief’s denial.

As well, here’s what one former prosecutor familiar with police-Crown relations had to say: “When senior officials provide contradictory accounts, the public deserves a clear explanation. Otherwise, confidence in the system erodes.”

Meanwhile, East notes that Jewish organizations argue that the issue goes beyond internal disagreements and reflects a broader failure of political leadership to confront antisemitism decisively.

The Toronto Police Service has repeatedly stated that it enforces the law impartially and evaluates each incident based on evidence and legal thresholds.

Really? Then why were independent journalists arrested numerous times for the egregious crime of… practicing journalism in public?

Notably, Chief Demkiw has emphasized the importance of balancing public order, Charter rights, and community safety.

Did you pick up on that word: “balancing”? Translation: accommodating the pro-Hamas demographic, apparently based on the advice of Debnath, is the prime directive of the Toronto police now. “Balancing” means accommodating the pro-Hamas thugs as opposed to applying law enforcement in an unbiased and impartial fashion. Was that what the chief’s secret meeting with Justin Trudeau was all about?

And if Falguni Debnath has indeed left the building – as in permanently – two words spring to mind: good riddance! The only question that remains is this: will the Toronto police continue to adhere to Debnath’s grotesque advice — or will the cops actually, you know, enforce the law of the land in an unbiased way?

Stay tuned…