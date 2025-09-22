Families of Canadians killed by Hamas on Oct. 7 condemn Carney's recognition of Palestinian state

Relatives of the eight Canadians killed by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks on Israel have released a joint statement condemning Mark Carney's decision to recognize a Palestinian state.

The letter, released on Saturday evening, calls on Canadians to speak out against the prime minister's recent declaration, according to reporting from the National Post.

Carney took to social media on Saturday to announce that Canada will be officially recognizing a Palestinian state, despite Hamas still having a significant presence in Gaza.

Today, Canada recognises the State of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/zhumVJRBfe — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) September 21, 2025

The message from the Canadian families also includes short profiles on each of the victims, including a prominent peace activist and several young people attending the Nova music festival.

“Instead of standing firmly against terror, our government has chosen to hand Hamas a victory. Recognition without peace, without security, without justice, is recognition of terror,” the statement reads in part.

The letter went on: “By recognizing a Palestinian state today, Prime Minister Carney emboldens Hamas, legitimizes their barbarism, and sends a devastating message to terror victims everywhere: that their suffering can be brushed aside for political theatre. 48 hostages remain in captivity and we have seen from Hamas’ sadistic propaganda videos that those still alive are in a grave condition, this is who is being rewarded."

BREAKING: Carney Rewards Hamas with Recognition of Palestinian Statehood



Without a vote or mandate, and without consultation, Carney recognized Palestine on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.https://t.co/boKzH1K3Y5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 21, 2025

The victims' families further condemned the Liberal government's recognition of a Palestinian state led by the Palestinian Authority.

"Canada must not allow the memory of October 7th to fade, nor can we normalize Hamas’s violence by granting statehood to a divided Palestinian leadership that cannot, or will not, control its own extremists," the message reads.

Hamas murdered over 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals in their Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, abducting an additional 251 people as hostages into the Gaza Strip.