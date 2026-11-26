A physician who sat on Ontario's MAID death review committee told MPs on Thursday that she reviewed cases she believes violated the Criminal Code, and that none were referred to police as far as she knows.

Dr. Ramona Coelho, a family physician, testified before the House of Commons justice committee, which is studying Bill C-41. The Liberal bill would allow advance requests for medical assistance in dying, letting a person ask for MAID while still capable, to be carried out after they lose capacity.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper of St. Albert—Sturgeon River asked whether the review committee had seen any cases where MAID was provided in violation of the Criminal Code. "I think so," Coelho said.

She described one case in which only one MAID assessment was done. The Criminal Code requires two independent assessments.

In another, a man in his 30s had been judged unable to make his own treatment decisions, so a family member was consulted on all of them. Coelho said the family member was disappointed when he was first found ineligible for MAID. After hospital meetings, she said, he became eligible with no change in his health.

According to Coelho, the nurses' notes document the family member asking staff "to please not tell him that he could change his mind." She said his health history recorded a complaint he had made years earlier that the same family member was abusing him.

"I consider that to be a very gross violation of the code," she said.

Asked whether the cases had gone to police, Coelho said, "Not to my knowledge." She said that under the coroner's framework, a case with only one assessment does not trigger an automatic police referral.

Coelho said she and two other committee members took their concerns to Ontario's chief coroner, and one asked for an inquest or a police investigation. She said the chief coroner told them he could not say what he had done. The three were later asked not to reapply to the committee when their terms ended.

She told MPs the two cases were left out of the committee's published reports. "I think, frankly, it's because they were illegal, but that is my speculation," she said.

Coelho said she was asked to destroy her case files when she left. At the end of the meeting, the committee adopted a motion from Conservative MP Tamara Jansen ordering the chief coroner's office to produce its records on the two cases within 20 days, with personal information redacted.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton also gave notice of a motion to recall Justice Minister Sean Fraser for at least an hour before the committee begins clause-by-clause review of the bill.

Bill C-41 was introduced on October 27 and passed second reading 225 to 89. It must pass Parliament before March 17, when MAID would otherwise expand to people whose sole condition is a mental illness.