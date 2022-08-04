Family receives 40k in ArriveCAN-related fines, The Democracy Fund takes on their legal battle for free

E-transfer (Canada):

Chris Garrah was the visionary behind “Adopt a Trucker,” a group of people who banded together to help provide necessitates like food and shelter for the truckers demonstrating during The Great Canadian Trucker Convoy protest. This protest in Ottawa lasted for three weeks, until Canada’s authoritative regime led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to wipe out the peaceful, yet loud demonstration.

More recently, Garrah travelled to the U.S. to attend his daughter's wedding with his family, and they were fined $37,530 in Quarantine Act-related fines after declining to download the digitally invasive ArriveCAN app or partake in the discriminatory selective PCR testing for unvaccinated travellers.

“We took the fine because we truly believe that we are Canadian citizens that should be able to come into their own country without being hindered, it’s right on the passport," Garrah explained to me when I interviewed him about the tyrannical fines.

I caught up with Garrah in Vancouver after his family had travelled by car from Ottawa to hand out certificates he calls humanitarian awards to Canadians who his volunteer group believes have been instrumental in the fight to restore freedoms in Canada.

Garrah and his family stood up and helped the truckers when they took their epic stand for freedom, and now Canadians can do the same for them. Our charity partners at The Democracy Fund have agreed to provide the Garrahs with free legal counsel and cover all expenses to fight these disgraceful fines, but they need your help to do so.

