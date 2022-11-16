Fans react to news of Novak Djokovic's Australian Open return
Calls for Serbian star to receive a "hero's welcome" when he returns to Melbourne Park after being treated harshly by Aussie authorities.
News that tennis ace Novak Djokovic will be allowed to contest next year’s Australian Open, has garnered a mixed reaction from the public
after he was controversially booted from the country last year.
News.com.au reported it believed the three-year-ban imposed on Djokovic earlier this year because of his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine would be overturned sending social media into a spin on Tuesday night.
Novak Djokovic should have never been banned.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 15, 2022
It was a shameful moment in our history.
He’s proven to be an absolute legend on and off the court.
Welcome to Australia, champ.
You’re more loved here than those who stopped you from entering.
The nine-time Australian Open winner was sensationally denied a visa after arriving to compete at the Melbourne tournament in January.
Former Immigration Minister Alex Hawke cancelled his visa “on health and good order grounds”, claiming that Djokovic was a risk because he might influence people’s views negatively about the vaccine.
The tournament went ahead without the reigning champion and was won by his archrival Rafael Nadal.
Every Serb in Australia, Novak Djokovic fan and person who was on the right side of history since 2020 should be doing everything to get an Australian Open 2023 ticket.— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 15, 2022
Give him the hero's welcome he deserves and drown out anybody who dares boo. https://t.co/4reDFPnVSz
Some called for a "hero's welcome" for Djokovic after the way he was treated by Australian authorities due to his vaccination status, especially in light of new findings about the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination and new reports of side-effects and warnings related to vaccination.
3 year ban! 😂 https://t.co/bkwkVpyXl0— Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) November 15, 2022
Others took aim at the mainstream media for its biased coverage of the fiasco which dented Australia's reputation on the national stage.
And, don’t forget that the bulk of the media cheered on this lunacy. They wanted @DjokerNole punished. pic.twitter.com/J6iQm83Taw— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 13, 2022
Djokovic allowed back into Australia in January 🤣🤣🤣— Daniel (@Dulzz83) November 15, 2022
Novak has the last laugh. What an absolute debacle of a nation Australia is.#AusOpen
New Immigration Minister Andrew Giles was expected to grant Djokovic a visa, allowing him the opportunity to win a record tenth championship at Melbourne Park.
“There’s a normal visa application process that everyone is going through right now, and everyone will go through the right timing,” Australian Open director Craig Tiley said this week.
“I don’t think there should be any preferential treatment for anyone. But I fully expect to have an answer for everyone by the time that they need to book their flights and come in, including Novak.”
“I’m confident they’ll reach some arrangement and hopefully it’s positive.”
Djokovic told Serbian website Sportal that he was desperate to return to Australia.
“I really want to go there,” he said.
“I am over what happened this year and I just want to play tennis. Australia has always been the place where I have played my best tennis, the results speak for themselves, so I am always extra motivated to go there. This time even more so.”
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.