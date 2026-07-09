Farm Credit Canada's CEO admires Fidel Castro, threw a $44,000 cocktail party during a spending freeze

Farm Credit Canada describes itself as being 100% invested in Canadian agriculture and food. Its job is to help Canadian farmers succeed through financing, business advice, and support through good times and bad. It is the farmers' federal bank. Canadian farmers depend on it. Canadian taxpayers fund it.

Which makes the conduct of its CEO, Justine Hendricks, all the more astonishing.

During an internal "Ask Me Anything" session, staff asked Hendricks a simple question: who has been your biggest role model? She told them they might be surprised by her answer.

They were.

"Believe it or not, it's Fidel Castro," she said. "I've admired his courage."

She went on to praise Castro for sticking to his values, spoke admiringly about how Communist Cuba prioritized food and health care, and praised the country's resilience despite decades of hardship. These weren't anonymous rumours. A transcript of the meeting was leaked and later confirmed by Farm Credit Canada itself after being tabled in Parliament.

The head of a Canadian Crown corporation that exists to serve farmers chose a Communist dictator as her personal role model. According to Human Rights Watch, Cuba continues to imprison political opponents, suppress free expression, tortures detainees, and maintains hundreds of political prisoners.

Food shortages, medicine shortages, and rolling blackouts remain commonplace. Millions of Cubans have fled. That is the regime Justine Hendricks said she admired for its courage.

But that's only the beginning.

Access to Information records obtained by Blacklock's Reporter show Hendricks quadrupled the expenses of her predecessor.

In less than three years, she billed more than $422,000 in travel and hospitality expenses — business-class flights to Europe and Asia, luxury hotels, repeated filet mignon dinners, an unexplained bar tab for olives and popcorn, a $543 Uber ride from Edmonton to Calgary, an "Elbows Up" T-shirt billed to taxpayers, a clothes steamer so she could freshen up before filming, a hockey jersey for speaking engagements, and nine days of airport parking while flying business class to Singapore.

Her corporate Visa card was suspended. Not because it was lost or stolen — because she failed to make the minimum payment. Internal emails show Farm Credit bookkeepers scrambling to understand why the CEO's government-issued credit card had gone delinquent. Late fees and interest charges piled up. Missing receipts. Incomplete expense claims. Charges that managers warned might not survive an audit.

Imagine missing a minimum payment on your personal Visa. Now imagine doing it with a taxpayer-funded corporate card while earning $458,000 a year.

Then there's the cocktail party.

In 2023, the federal government ordered Crown corporations to cut travel spending by 15%. Farm Credit employees complied — their travel spending dropped by nearly a quarter. Hendricks organized a $44,521 cocktail reception in Quebec City, featuring 19 bottles of wine, Bombay gin and more than $1,300 worth of canapés.

When employees later asked whether executive travel would finally be reduced, her answer was blunt: "No."

One rule for employees, another for the executive suite.

Hendricks has no agricultural background. Before Farm Credit Canada, she worked at Export Development Canada in sustainability. She continued living in suburban Ottawa while leading a Regina-based Crown corporation dedicated to Canadian agriculture.

Farmers understand accountability. If they make poor decisions, the bank notices. If they miss payments, there are consequences. Shouldn't the CEO of Farm Credit Canada be held to at least the same standard as the farmers she serves?

We don't think Justine Hendricks deserves to keep her job. If you agree, visit FireJustine.ca, sign the petition, and share it with your friends.

Canadian farmers deserve far better than this.