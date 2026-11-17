Farm Credit Canada spent $7.16 million turning a floor of its Regina head office into a corporate conference and event centre, according to a federal response tabled in the House of Commons.

The figures came in a November 16 response to order paper question Q-1460, submitted by Conservative MP John Barlow of Foothills. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada answered on behalf of FCC, the federal Crown corporation that lends to farmers and agribusiness.

The event centre on the 8th floor of FCC Tower includes video walls, digital signage, catering facilities and what the response calls "Farm Credit Canada-branded feature elements."

FCC's renovations at its two Regina towers since 2021 total about $15.9 million, according to a Rebel News tally of the listed projects.

Other floor renovations cost:

$2.07 million for the 10th floor, including vice-president suites

$1.81 million for the 3rd floor

$1.42 million for the 11th floor

$1.29 million for the 2nd floor

Converting staff to sit-stand desks cost another $1.42 million.

The contracts include $7.5 million across two contracts with Avanti Office Products for furniture, $3.17 million with PCL for construction management, $2.87 million with AVI-SPL for audiovisual work and $810,000 for signage.

The response lists what was spent. It does not include FCC's business case for the event centre or say how often the space is used.