Two executives at Farm Credit Canada, the federal Crown lender to farmers, ran up a $3,345 tab at an Ottawa oyster bar last February, according to access to information records obtained by Conservative MP John Barlow and first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Vice-president Douglas Hewson and managing director Adam Smalley hosted the Feb. 9 dinner at the Whalesbone, a few blocks from Parliament Hill. The Crown corporation’s expense claim said 20 people attended. The restaurant’s own receipt put the number of guests at five. If the receipt is accurate, that works out to about $669 per guest.

Two execs @FCCAgriculture host $3,345 spree at Ottawa oyster bar with $843 liquor tab, records show. Party followed CEO's suggestion that execs "tighten the belt on this stuff." https://t.co/ZR3qe668Fh #cdnpoli @JohnBarlowMP pic.twitter.com/Yl25tK1mau — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) November 23, 2026

Alcohol accounted for $843 of the bill, including $36 Manhattans, $21 pints and a $266 bottle of Bordeaux. Diners also ordered $252 in oysters and a $95 striploin. The tip was $557.

Farm Credit, which is headquartered in Regina, would not comment on the spending.

The dinner came four months after CEO Justine Hendricks told farm loan managers at an Oct. 16, 2025 staff meeting to cut unnecessary costs, reminding them that expenses came up to her for review. “You have got to tighten the belt on this stuff,” she said.

Hendricks has billed more than $422,700 in expenses of her own in her first three years running the Crown corporation, and her 2025 claims alone were nearly four times what her predecessor claimed in his final year, Blacklock’s reported. Her charges include business-class flights to Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Madrid and Singapore, and hotel stays ranging from $402 a night at Toronto’s Royal York to $700 a night at a Toronto Residence Inn.

Farm Credit’s own expense rules require managers to confirm that hospitality is necessary, cost effective and able to withstand public scrutiny before signing off on it. The records also show bookkeepers had begun spot-checking executive expense reports by February 2025.

Farm Credit Canada lends to farmers, ranchers and agri-food businesses. As a federal Crown corporation, it reports to Parliament through the Minister of Agriculture.